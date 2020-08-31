#BBNaija: Kiddwaya captured on camera wearing his shorts under the duvet after spending night with Erica (WATCH)

Big brother Naija housemate and billionaire heir, Kiddwaya was] seen on camera putting on his boxer briefs under the duvet after sleeping on the same bed with Erica last night.

As is their usual won’t the couple spent the night together following Sunday’s eviction process which saw Tolanibaj, Brighto, and Wathoni, unfortunately, leave the Big Brother House.

Kidd’s action also comes moments after himself and Erica had a heated argument on “disrespect“.

Watch Video:

Both of them were on Sunday evening, given a second strike and a stern warning respectively by Big Brother over their rude behavior.