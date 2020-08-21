BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals who the biggest liar in the house is

Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya has described Praise as the biggest liar among the lockdown housemates.

Kiddwaya said this during his diary session with Dorathy who acted as Biggie.

Due to the absence of Big Brother Voice, the housemates were paired and had diary sessions with each pair at the Arena.

When asked who he would pick as the biggest liar, Kiddwaya said Praise.

Giving his reasons, the billionaire’s son said: “Praise is the biggest liar in the house because he talks too much.

“People who tell too much stories tend to lie about them to make it interesting.

“No disrespect to him and his character but the things he’s made us believe he has done, to me I believe are lies.”