TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for…

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size of…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses what he will do if Erica finally…

#BBNaija: Nengi and Ozo express their desire to use one of the…

BBNaija: Nigerian Lady slams Dorathy, says why Ozo can never date her

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
ozo-dorathy

Big Brother Naija housemates, Dorathy and Ozo are known to be best of buddies in the Big Brother house, and over time, it’s been speculated that Dorathy has a thing for Ozo.

dorathy

The 24-year-old was recently spotted peeping at Nengi and Ozo in the kitchen and it sorta fueled speculations that she is in love with Ozo.

READ ALSO

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for…

#BBNaija: Evicted Ka3na throws weight behind Lucy and…

bbnaija-ozo

However, a short clip that served rounds online recently, shows Dorathy telling Ozo that she no longer wants him to hang around her anymore for reasons best known to her.

Ozo had said the fact that he has emotional feelings for someone else shouldn’t bring an end to their friendship, adding that they have to quarrel over nothing.

Their relationship has become a topic of interest among viewers of the show on social media and a Twitter user recently took to the platform to opine that if it weren’t for the reality TV show, Ozo and Dorathy wouldn’t even have crossed paths.

 

According to the user, they are not in the same level as Ozo is “too premium” for Dorathy. The user wrote,

Ozo is too premium for Dora, if no be Big Brother she no even fit dare talk to am outside cos dem no dey same level.

The user’s stance has since caused a stir online with many of Dorathy’s fans furious over her statement… they’ve since countered her statement too.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians bash young lady who tried to break the internet with photos of her…

Abuja Cab driver brings out his manhood, begins to jerk off beside a distressed…

Man plans with prostitute to disgrace him over unpaid sex to propose to his…

“I want to be together with Laycon”- Erica confesses to missing…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya sets social media on frenzy as he makes a shout-out to DJ…

#BBNaija: Prince breaks down as he asks his elder brother for forgiveness

#BBNaija: Erica’s reaction as Vee describes the size of Laycon’s ‘cassava’…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

Jealous Girlfriend intentionally burn down lovers car for cheating on her…

BBNaija: Nigerian Lady slams Dorathy, says why Ozo can never date her

“She paused her age for a while” – Nigerians react to photo of 15-year-old Nengi…

President Buhari’s daughter and First class graduate, Hanan set to wed Raji…

Teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his pastor’s 10-year-old…

BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada slams a troll who body-shamed her

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply