BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

The current HoH, Ozo has developed cold feet after he bumped into housemate Kiddwaya in the bathroom with his house lover Nengi.

Before the Saturday party commenced, the housemates were busy getting ready to attend the party wearing their best. Whilst the others were getting ready, Nengi and Kiddwaya walked into the washroom to help her zip her dress since she was having difficulty in zipping it.

Unfortunately, Ozo bumped into them in the bathroom. Ozo asked Nengi why she was in the bathroom with Kiddwaya and she explained that she couldn’t zip her dress and he offered to help. Nengi also stated that it wasn’t a big deal and that Ozo should relax.