BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon from foolishness (Video)

Nigerian songster and songwriter, Teniola Apata also known as sugar mummy or Teni Makanaki in a now-viral video, took to social media to conduct a serious prayer session for her favourite BBNaija housemate Laycon.

This comes after the ‘Case, Uyo Meyo’ crooner realized that Laycon was beginning to fall head over heels with fellow housemate and best friend Erica, who is currently seeing another housemate Kiddwaya.

Teni and her crew prayed to God to help release Laycon from every hold of foolishness that may want to affect him in the house.

