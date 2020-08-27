#BBNaija: Throwback video of Laycon performing on the streets of Lagos in 2013

Big brother Naija housemate, Laycon’s social media handler has shared an epic throwback video of the singer.

The video which is from 2013, shows Laycon performing on the streets of Yaba, Lagos, for a freestyle event in honor of the Mr and Miss University of Lagos (UNILAG) pre-event.

Watch Video:

Olamilekan “Laycon” Agbeleshe who is 26-year-old now, was about 19-year-old then.

Laycon is a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts.