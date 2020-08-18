BBNaija: Tochi confirms female & male housemates actually bath together, name two female housemates he bathed with [VIDEO]

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted housemate, Tochi has confirmed that male and female housemates bath together.

“Yea we showered together. I was in the shower with Ka3na and Lucy.”

Recall Nengi had denied having a shower with Ozo, saying she was in the bathroom to talk privately with the male housemate.

However, Eric in one of his media tours, confirmed that both housemates shower together.

Recall that Praise caught Kaisha and Neo on Saturday night in the bathroom which caused reactions from fans.

