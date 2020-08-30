TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together…

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national…

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front…

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her…

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman’s final tweet becomes…

BBNaija: Erica can’t handle someone like me – Kiddwaya says

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers voted for their favorite housemates this week

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
wathoni-brighto-tolanibaj-evicted

Following the triple eviction of tonight’s live show, the table below shows how viewers of the reality TV show voted for their favorite housemates.

With Tolani, Wathoni, and Brighto’s eviction from the show, only 11 housemates are left vying for the 85 million Naira grand prize.

Here’s how viewers voted for their favorite housemate below,

READ ALSO

#BBnaija: Check out Dorathy’s reaction as Brighto…

#BBnaija: She acts fearless and confident – BrightO…

how viewers voted bbnaija

TolaniBaj, Wathoni, and Brighto became the sixth, seventh and eighth housemate respectively to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates were at their competitive best this week. Kiddwaya went through the tasking challenges successfully to emerge winner of this week’s Betway Arena Games. For winning, Big Brother announced that Kiddwaya will be getting his reward on Monday.

This week’s Betway Arena Games paid tribute to the Nigerian armed forces and honored the brave men and women that risk their lives daily to ensure safety. The obstacle course this week was in military-style, challenging the housemates’ endurance.

The housemates were required to complete a series of exercises that involved jumping, crawling, and going through tight spaces. The Arena was fitted with tires, robes, elbow and knee guards, tunnels, and other structures to help the housemates complete the task.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Ozo catches Nengi and Kiddwaya in the bathroom together – (video)

“I did not propose to any of my wives…God has given me some type of ability and…

BBNaija: I want him, he doesn’t want me but life goes on – Erica speaks on…

BBNaija: Laycon caught massaging Dorathy’s buttocks on national TV(video)

#BBNaija: “I was only teaching Nengi how to flirt” – Kiddwaya tells Erica…

#BBNaija: Nengi refuses to sit on Kiddwaya’s lap in front of Ozo (Video)

PROPOSAL GONE WRONG: Lady leaves her lover who trained her through school In the…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Big Brother issues stern warning and gives new strike to Eric and Kiddwaya

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers voted for…

Toyin Lawani’s son cries uncontrollably over the death of Black…

#BBNaija: Tolanibaj issues stern warning to Kiddwaya over the way he treats…

#BBNaija: I will find you a Bayelsa wife after the show – Nengi assures Ozo

#BBNaija: “If you like Nengi, just tell me I can walk away”– Erica tells…

Bobrisky hits 3M followers on IG, celebrates in style (Photo)

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More