#BBNaija: Tolanibaj, Wathony and Brighto evicted, see how viewers voted for their favorite housemates this week

Following the triple eviction of tonight’s live show, the table below shows how viewers of the reality TV show voted for their favorite housemates.

With Tolani, Wathoni, and Brighto’s eviction from the show, only 11 housemates are left vying for the 85 million Naira grand prize.

Here’s how viewers voted for their favorite housemate below,

TolaniBaj, Wathoni, and Brighto became the sixth, seventh and eighth housemate respectively to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija lockdown house on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemates were at their competitive best this week. Kiddwaya went through the tasking challenges successfully to emerge winner of this week’s Betway Arena Games. For winning, Big Brother announced that Kiddwaya will be getting his reward on Monday.

This week’s Betway Arena Games paid tribute to the Nigerian armed forces and honored the brave men and women that risk their lives daily to ensure safety. The obstacle course this week was in military-style, challenging the housemates’ endurance.

The housemates were required to complete a series of exercises that involved jumping, crawling, and going through tight spaces. The Arena was fitted with tires, robes, elbow and knee guards, tunnels, and other structures to help the housemates complete the task.