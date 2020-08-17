TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in…

After 20 years of waiting, Nigerian couple welcomes a set of…

#BBNaija: Why I don’t like sleeping in your bed – Prince tells…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room for inappropriate outfit (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

It was another interesting and entertaining day at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as Dorathy was sent out of the diary room for dressing inappropriately.

With housemates allowed to tempt themselves with dress style, Big Brother, however wouldn’t allow such.

Big Brother summoned the sexy and endowed housemate to change her outfit before she can proceed with her session.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Nigerian Lady slams Dorathy, says why Ozo can never…

#BBnaija: Dorathy reveals what can make her feelings for…

See video of Dorathy being chased by Biggy below:

Dorathy will be wary of what to wear to her next diary room but that won’t stop her from tensioning male housemates especially Ozo and Brighto with her endowment.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

“When you put your hand inside me, I felt like there was pepper in your hand” –…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from attacking…

#BBNaija: “Meeting Nengi is my biggest achievement in 2020” – Ozo…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire Dad, Terry Waya…

PHOTOS: Renowned Ifa priest, Elebuibon, hosts witches, wizards in Osun

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room…

North Koreans ordered to hand over their pet dogs to be used as meat

Barcelona put entire squad up for sale except 4 stars

Ghanaian singer, Mzbel exposes pastor who wanted to pay her to plan a fake…

BBNaija: “If you Leave, I will cry and fill Buckets” – Nengi tells Ozo

Immaculate Okochu who was set to wed in October and was crushed to death by a…

55 year old man marries daughter after he helped her torture and kill her…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply