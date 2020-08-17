#BBNaija: Watch the moment Big Brother told Dorathy to go out of the diary room for inappropriate outfit (Video)

It was another interesting and entertaining day at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show as Dorathy was sent out of the diary room for dressing inappropriately.

With housemates allowed to tempt themselves with dress style, Big Brother, however wouldn’t allow such.

Big Brother summoned the sexy and endowed housemate to change her outfit before she can proceed with her session.

See video of Dorathy being chased by Biggy below:

Dorathy will be wary of what to wear to her next diary room but that won’t stop her from tensioning male housemates especially Ozo and Brighto with her endowment.