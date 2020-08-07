BBNaija’s Frodd gets a brand new Benz 24hrs after a troll mocked him for not owning a car (Video)

Coming after a troll mocked Big Brother Naija reality tv star, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd for being broke and not owning a car, a fan has gotten him a brand new Benz.

Yesterday, the Igbo born reality star was mocked by a troll for being “broke and not owning a Benz, but Ike who left the show before him is balling”.

The fan who is obviously bitter sprung up from nowhere to drag him. telling him to “go and Hustle”, The fan reminded Frodd that he’s an ambassador to only ‘2 brands” but Ike who didn’t reach the finals of the show has more deals than him.

Frodd took to his page to share the video and wrote:

“Please swipe!!! yesterday i was insulted on Instagram by a troll and see what happened ……

# Jeesussszss somebody please wake me up , it’s not a joke … jesussssszzzzzzaaussssz My God My God , @sir_justine you meant it …. A CAR GIFT God my new car My new carrrr ooooooooooooooooooo

@sir_justine Sir Justine God will bless you , God will bless you .. Graaaaaceeee

Thank you sir”

Watch the video below…