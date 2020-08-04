Fan predicts the destiny of Mercy Johnson’s fourth child, (Read his prediction)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
mercy johnson-baby
0

Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie is no doubt one the best actresses of her generation and it is fair to assume her kids would inherit her acting talent.

mercy johnson and her baby

A fan had the same sentiment and he revealed the destiny of the movie star’s fourth child.

According to the fan identified as @princecharming880, Divine is also going to act movies just like her mother.

mercyn johnson baby

The man dropped the prediction after seeing what the toddler did in a video shared by Mercy Johnson on her Instagram page.

See video below ;

mercy

mercy johnson-baby

The fan commented;

Mark my word this one go act film too

Mercy Johnson-Okojie was Born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Mr Daniel Johnson and Mrs Elizabeth Johnson, she is the fourth child in a family of seven.

The movie star has a successful career spanning over a decade now.

