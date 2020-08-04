Fan predicts the destiny of Mercy Johnson’s fourth child, (Read his prediction)

Nollywood’s Mercy Johnson-Okojie is no doubt one the best actresses of her generation and it is fair to assume her kids would inherit her acting talent.
A fan had the same sentiment and he revealed the destiny of the movie star’s fourth child.
According to the fan identified as @princecharming880, Divine is also going to act movies just like her mother.
Related Posts
The man dropped the prediction after seeing what the toddler did in a video shared by Mercy Johnson on her Instagram page.
See video below ;
mercy
The fan commented;
Mark my word this one go act film too
Mercy Johnson-Okojie was Born in Lagos to a former naval officer, Mr Daniel Johnson and Mrs Elizabeth Johnson, she is the fourth child in a family of seven.
The movie star has a successful career spanning over a decade now.