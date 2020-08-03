God has no religion, don’t let anyone brainwash you – IK Ogbonna’s ex wife, Sonia

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Habeeb Bello
Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna’s ex-wife, Sonia Morales has dropped her two cents about God and religion.

The mother of who officially got divorced with IK last year, says that God has no religion. According to her, whatever brings you closer to love is what brings you closer to God.

Read as she posted on her Insta story below….

It’s interesting how people brag so much about religion but know so little about God

Whatever brings you closer to love is what brings you closer to God. Whenever you act with love, you act with God. Simple as that. everything else is absolutely irrelevant.

At the end of the day, God has no religion. God is love, don’t let anyone brainwash you. Division isn’t natural. Unity is. We are all one.

