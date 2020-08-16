Halima Abubakar finally reveals her son’s face after being accused of using someone else’s picture to announce his arrival

Popular Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to her social media page to show off her bundle of joy.

Months after being accused of using someone else’s picture to announce his arrival, the actress finally unveiled her son and her fans can’t keep calm about it.

Recall that Halima first hinted about being pregnant back in November 2019 when she said she is expecting a “Lil Minnie” and can’t wait for motherhood.

She welcomed him on the 3rd of April, 2020.

Sharing the video, she wrote; Happy beautiful Sunday ❤️ We grateful to God almighty🙏🏻 Biggest boy😍 My heart My lion M ozavize

In 2017, she gave fans a scare when rumours surfaced that she was battling cancer.

Halima suffered complications from a fibroid operation she underwent in India in April that year.

Watch the video below…