TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret…

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” –…

#BBNaija: Watch moment Lucy blocked Neo from stopping Kaisha from…

Surprised DJ Cuppy shares the text her ex-boyfriend that dumped…

Halima Abubakar finally reveals her son’s face after being accused of using someone else’s picture to announce his arrival

Nollywood
By Habeeb Bello
Abubakar-halima's-son

Popular Nollywood Actress, Halima Abubakar has taken to her social media page to show off her bundle of joy.

halima-abubakar

Months after being accused of using someone else’s picture to announce his arrival, the actress finally unveiled her son and her fans can’t keep calm about it.

READ ALSO

It’s unfortunate I allowed Halima Abubakar into my life –…

Nigerian celebrities no one can mess with on social media…

halima abubakar's son

Recall that Halima first hinted about being pregnant back in November 2019 when she said she is expecting a “Lil Minnie” and can’t wait for motherhood.

She welcomed him on the 3rd of April, 2020.

Sharing the video, she wrote; Happy beautiful Sunday ❤️ We grateful to God almighty🙏🏻 Biggest boy😍 My heart My lion M ozavize

In 2017, she gave fans a scare when rumours surfaced that she was battling cancer.

Halima suffered complications from a fibroid operation she underwent in India in April that year.

Watch the video below…

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: If It’s Kiddwaya You Want, Come And Take Him – Erica To…

#BBNaija: Nengi confirms she had butt surgery, speaks on regret (video)

Kiddwaya blushes as Erica rubs her lips on his nipples (Video)

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya reveals plans for Erica outside the House (Video)

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

“She should be disqualified like Tacha” – Fans react as Nengi pushes Kaisha in a…

“Don’t try that again, You may put me in trouble with my madam” – Kiddwaya warns…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Halima Abubakar finally reveals her son’s face after being accused of using…

#BBNaija: Laycon Fans react to how he snubbed Erica when she walked up to him in…

Nigerian man seen eating ‘fufu and water’got helped by a Good Samaritan who took…

“I was celibate for 10 years”- Kemi Olunloyo reveals why she…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya caught performing “magic” under the…

Man confused on whether to tell his Best Friend he saw his Wife On An Escort…

It’s Difficult For Rich Kids To Succeed – Kiddwaya’s Billionaire Dad, Terry Waya…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply