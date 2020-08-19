“I don’t know if I can survive 5 more weeks in this house” – Vee states why (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
vee-konji

Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee who celebrated her birthday today with other housemates has blurted out saying she doesn’t know if she would be able to survive 5 more weeks in the Big Brother house.

The birthday celebrant said she is not sure if her body can handle five more weeks in Big Brother Naija: Lockdown house.

vee

Vee, whose birthday is today, revealed this during a brief discussion with her fellow housemates, Erica and Tolani Baj.

Vee revealed to Erica and Tolanibaj that she’s still doubting if she can stay for 5 more weeks in the house. The curious housemates, while trying to raise her hopes up, also asked her the reason for her statement.

Vee then replied that her ‘konji’ keeps getting harder by the day and she doesn’t think she will be able to handle it for more weeks.

Watch the video below,

 

