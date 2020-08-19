“I don’t know if I can survive 5 more weeks in this house” – Vee states why (Video)

Big Brother Naija housemate, Vee who celebrated her birthday today with other housemates has blurted out saying she doesn’t know if she would be able to survive 5 more weeks in the Big Brother house.

Vee, whose birthday is today, revealed this during a brief discussion with her fellow housemates, Erica and Tolani Baj.

Vee then replied that her ‘konji’ keeps getting harder by the day and she doesn’t think she will be able to handle it for more weeks.

Watch the video below,