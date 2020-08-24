TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“If I see Ebuka after BBNaija show, I will tell him he is wicked” – Trickytee blows hot (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Following last night drama during the BBNaija eviction show which saw Praise leave the house, Trickytee has expressed his feelings towards BBNaija host, Ebuka.

Recall that Trickytee was among the last four housemates nominated for eviction last night, but he luckily escaped eviction from the Lockdown house.

He however, has expressed his displeasure towards the suspense filled drama especially from the host, Ebuka Uchendu.

According to Tricky, Ebuka looked at him closely and he thought he was going to be evicted from the show.

He made this known during a brief discussion with Wathoni. Tricky said if he sees Ebuka in person, he will confront him and tell him how wicked he is.

Watch the video below;

