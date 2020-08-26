TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Policeman who was brutally beaten up by soldiers for driving…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum goes emotional as she heaps praise…

#BBNaija: Check out Erica’s facial expression as Nengi sits…

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

Eniola Badmus embarks on weight loss journey, lifts heavy tyre…

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya is the only person that matches my energy –…

Man goes gaga after finding out that the lady he brought home at…

BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Welcomes First Child With Wife, Perri…

Cardi B shares naked photo of the U.S First Lady, Melania Trump,…

Meet 43-year-old Nigerian artist who makes amazing sculptures using spoons and forks (Photos)

Articles & Editorials
By Habeeb Bello
spoon-folk-sculptor

A Nigerian artist is currently trending on social media after people discovered he makes amazing sculptures using spoons and forks.

spoon-fork-sculptor

The 43-year-old artist born in Los Angeles, Abinoro Akporode Collins is said to be a fine artist with a dedicated interest in sculpture and drawing.

Abinoro Akporode Collins  What makes him unique and different from other sculptors is the fact that he makes his artworks using spoons and forks, popular cutlery in every home.

Abinoro Akporode Collins-sculptor

This isn’t the first time Collins is trending for his unique artworks, however, he has released recent mind-blowing sculptures that have got him trending again.

See more of his works below;

akorede-collins-sculpture akorede-collins-sculpture akorede-collins-sculpture spoon-fork-sculptor Sculpture

According to his public profile, his mother’s passion for education influenced his childhood as he started taking art classes at the age of 11. He got his BA in Fine Arts in 1999 at the San Francisco Art Institute before he proceeded to get an MA in Fine Arts from the School of Art at Yale University,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Policeman who was brutally beaten up by soldiers for driving against traffic,…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya’s mum goes emotional as she heaps praise on her son…

#BBNaija: Check out Erica’s facial expression as Nengi sits comfortably on…

#BBNaija: Erica slams Lucy over performance with Kiddwaya

Eniola Badmus embarks on weight loss journey, lifts heavy tyre (Video)

#BBnaija: Kiddwaya is the only person that matches my energy – Nengi to Ozo

Man goes gaga after finding out that the lady he brought home at night is…

1 of 10

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Photos of Erica’s father that she found through socialmedia, surfaces…

#BBNaija: Kiddwaya discloses plans he has for Laycon outside the house

BBNaija: Erica reveals Kiddwaya is just 1/10 and not a full package, states why…

BBNaija: Fans react to video of Nengi ‘checking out’ Ozo while he…

Government official caught ‘banging’ his secretary after mistakenly…

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and husband peng special message as they celebrate their…

Meet Regina Daniels’ hot brothers who are “slaying hard” on Social…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply