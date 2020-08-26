Meet 43-year-old Nigerian artist who makes amazing sculptures using spoons and forks (Photos)

A Nigerian artist is currently trending on social media after people discovered he makes amazing sculptures using spoons and forks.

The 43-year-old artist born in Los Angeles, Abinoro Akporode Collins is said to be a fine artist with a dedicated interest in sculpture and drawing.

What makes him unique and different from other sculptors is the fact that he makes his artworks using spoons and forks, popular cutlery in every home.

This isn’t the first time Collins is trending for his unique artworks, however, he has released recent mind-blowing sculptures that have got him trending again.