Meet #BBNaija Praise’s disabled yet beautiful 21-years-old sister, Favour (Photos)

Favour Nelson, beautiful 21-year-old disabled sister of Big Brother Naija housemate, Praise has proven that people can still achieve their dreams despite their disability.

The 21-year-old model who has one arm has obviously looked past her disability, as she is currently doing well for herself and making efforts to push herself to greater heights.

In a post shared on her page, Favour talked about her disability and how she decided to look past her flaws and look into the future.

She wrote;