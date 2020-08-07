Meet #BBNaija Praise’s disabled yet beautiful 21-years-old sister, Favour (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
favor
0

Favour Nelson, beautiful 21-year-old disabled sister of Big Brother Naija housemate, Praise has proven that people can still achieve their dreams despite their disability.

praise-sister-favour

The 21-year-old model who has one arm has obviously looked past her disability, as she is currently doing well for herself and making efforts to push herself to greater heights.

praise-sister-favour

In a post shared on her page, Favour talked about her disability and how she decided to look past her flaws and look into the future.

praise-sister-favour

She wrote;

“This is who I am💎. After an unfortunate event, a hard yet necessary decision, Three unpleasant surgeries, and one heck of a comeback!👌💥 No filter, no armor, no walls❌..

I bare my scar as a reminder that I was stronger than what tried to overpower me. Life has been overwhelming and at the same time eye-opening…

13 years ago I was pushed to my limits as a little girl and I came out a freaking survivor, and as a matter of fact, a happy child☺..I won’t say it was easy but, with sheer will and determination, I am still here today in all my glory as a child of grace😇.

God has been faithful and merciful to me and I have every reason to thank Him for as long as I live. I’m not asking for your pity (lol, been there, done that) or anything of that sort but to use this medium as a source of hope, faith and perseverance that there’s always a reason to go on😊…

I’m not in the slightest ashamed of my appearance instead it serves as a daily reminder of my strength and bravery💪. Happy birthday mama!!🎉🎊🎈🍾 I’m saying a big Amen to all of my prayers. 🙏☺”

