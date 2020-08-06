Abuja concert: Naira Marley arrested

According to the reports, Nigerian controversial artiste Naira Marley has been taken to the Lagos State Special Offences Court at Ikeja over violation of COVID-19 regulations.

This happened as he presented himself at the Police command headquarters on Thursday.

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana confirmed that the singer was charged for violating the COVID-19 order banning interstate travels earlier put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The controversial artiste left Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory for a concert held at the Jabi Lake Mall, on Saturday, July 13.

However, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana confirmed that the singer was charged for violating the COVID-19 order banning interstate travels earlier put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The controversial artiste left Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory for a concert held at the Jabi Lake Mall, on Saturday, July 13.

Following public outrage, the FCT Minister shut down the mall and the Federal Government of Nigeria stopped the operation of the airline whose plane he chartered.

Source: PM News