Man demands for his lover’s hand in marriage, proposes through a transport company (Photos)

Love and Relationship
By Habeeb Bello
man-sends-ring-with-GIG
A Nigerian lady is left in shock after her boyfriend proposed to her in an unusual romantic manner on National Girlfriend’s Day.

man-in-a-hug-with-girlfriend The Twitter lady, @zeecardy revealed how he sent a proposal letter that contains sweet words on how he wants her to spend forever with him and attached an engagement ring to the letter, packaged in a parcel that was delivered by Good is Good logistics.

The lady who said she is lost for words declared her undying love for her man. Sharing photos of herself and her boyfriend on National Girlfriend’s Day, together with the letter and ring.

She wrote;

“I’m lost for words, National girlfriend’s day became National wifey’s day for me . Omg I love this man so much”

See photos of the letter and ring:

ring

Her post below:

