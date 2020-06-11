“Don’t date men with kids, he’d sleep with his baby mama -Lady narrates how she caught her cheating boyfriend after posting his pictures on social media”



A Nigerian lady has revealed how she found out that her boyfriend was cheating on her with his baby mama.

Twitter user, Adiololade took to the platform to share lovely photos of her 25th birthday yesterday and Nigerians could tell that the man is a cheat by his countenances in the birthday images.

Had an amazing birthday yesterday❤️🎉 +1 pic.twitter.com/YelPbPLrq1 — A (@adiilolade) June 9, 2020



The lady confirmed 24hrs later that her boyfriend was cheating on her with his baby mama and he had threatened her to take down the birthday photos she posted on social media.

She wrote:

It’s important to post pictures of men than claim to love you!! The truth comes out. How can he finally admit to cheating with his baby mama. Don’t date men with kids😅

The Ireland based Nigerian lady noted that her boyfriend traveled half across the world to come celebrate her 25th birthday and also meet her mom.

How can you do 12 hour journey to come see me.. meet my mum & my siblings (again) for my 25th. I post a picture of us. You Threaten me to delete it because it’s making you uncomfortable. When the whole time it’s because you didn’t want your baby mother to know you came Ireland.

