Shocked Nigerians reacts as singer, Terry G chops off his Legendary dreadlocks (Photos)

Many Nigerians have expressed shock and sadness after popular Nigerian musician, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G chopped off his signature dreadlocks.
The Benue born rapper took to Instagram to share the photos and proclaim that he is now a new person.
He wrote:
“Am a brand new G..please you gonna need to reintroduce yourself “
See a before and after photo below…
See some reactions below…
“Maybe person nack am akpako”
“From “Free madness part 2” to “respect yourself””
“Whyyyyy? 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫”