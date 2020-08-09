Shocked Nigerians reacts as singer, Terry G chops off his Legendary dreadlocks (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
terry-G-chops off dreadlocks
0

Many Nigerians have expressed shock and sadness after popular Nigerian musician, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly known as Terry G chopped off his signature dreadlocks.

The Benue born rapper took to Instagram to share the photos and proclaim that he is now a new person.

He wrote:

“Am a brand new G..please you gonna need to reintroduce yourself “

See a before and after photo below…

terry-G-chops off dreadlocks

See some reactions below…

“Maybe person nack am akpako”

“From “Free madness part 2” to “respect yourself””

“Whyyyyy? 😫😫😫😫😫😫😫”

