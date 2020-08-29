Social media users crown ”Neo And Vee” the best couple in the BBNaija house

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
neo-vee

Since the commencement of the Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’, the house has had some romantic affairs between housemates, which are; Erica and Kiddwaya, Neo and Vee, Ozo and Nengi, Lilo and Eric before their eviction.

However, it looks like that of Neo and Vee have pleased fans the most.

Neo and Vee seem to have found their ‘Mojo’ & ‘Chemistry’ and viewers are absolutely loving it.

According some fans, they are the best couple in Biggie’s house.

Oluwafemi wrote ;

Neo and vee are building their relationship gradually, they’re not skipping any step, whatever it is they have going on is mutual and gunuine…and at this point, it is safe to say that only someone with a sad life will hate this ship!

Pelumi wrote ;

Neo and Vee cant trend on their own unless joined together,a couple that trends together stays together

Joypoppins wrote ;

Neo and vee are the best couple in the house.

KNOW THIS AND KNOW PEACE.

