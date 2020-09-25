25-year-old man nabbed for stealing FRSC vehicle in Abuja

“In a prompt response to a distress call received by the FCT Police Command’s control room, the Command on 5th September 2020 arrested one Hamisu Tukur ‘m’ 25years at the outskirt of Bwari, for stealing a vehicle belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) Headquarters stationed at SkyMemorial, Wuse Zone 5.

“The fleeing suspect was arrested by the eagle-eyed Police Operatives from Bwari Division during a stop and search operation, following call received from the FRSC Headquarters by the Command’s control room.

“The exhibits recovered from the suspect are one (1) white Toyota Hilux-HQ-26RS and a single key.”