BBnaija: Act yourself not because Erica is in charge – Laycon advises Vee

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon seems to have added the role of an adviser to his portfolio in the house as he advised Vee over her attitude towards current HoH, Erica.

It is no longer news that Vee and Erica have not been in talking terms after the Erica’s supposed private conversation with Tolanibaj about her feelings for Neo leaked.

Erica on Sunday told Ebuka Obi-Uchendu that she advised Tolanibaj to go after Neo because she does not care about Vee.

Vee since then has not been cooperating in task especially since Erica is the head of house.

Laycon, who is her closest friend in the house, approached Vee on Tuesday night and pleaded with her not to be unruly and be good to Erica in order for the task to go on perfectly.

Laycon said: “Everything is trying to fuck you up this week but please don’t be unruly and participate in the wager task.

“I know the Sunday issue with Erica and her winning the head of house is getting to you.

“But you need not to be unruly. Act yourself not because Erica is in charge.

“I know you are a wonderful person, but regardless of what other people have done, just be you and don’t be unruly.”

