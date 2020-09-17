TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Bobrisky gifts disqualified housemate, Erica one million naira, promises her a trip to Dubai (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has finally fulfilled his promise of one million naira to disqualified BBnaija housemate, Erica.

Erica confirmed receipt of the money shortly after Bobrisky sent it to her in a viral screenshot made public by the crossdresser.

Bobrisky, after the money got to Erica said that she is not one of the regular Instagram audio big girls and she has more gifts for the reality star.

The crossdresser in a video after the N1 million gift said she was also going to sponsor Erica on a trip to Dubai.

Watch video below;

