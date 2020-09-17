BBNaija: Check out Ozo’s response after Nengi accuses him of masturbating

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-ozo

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Nengi in a recent statement has accused Ozo of masturbating.

In a rare situation, Nengi visited Ozo’s bed yesterday evening and found ‘cum stains on his bed.’

Although Ozo denied having done what he was being accused of, Nengi insisted that Ozo was helping himself in the house.

Nengi herself also admitted having tried to masturbate.

“Ozo there are cum stains on your bed,” she said.

Ozo swiftly denied by saying, “Anything you see here is from the laundry. This place is too small for such a thing.”

“You, have you tried it before? Answer me first then I’ll tell you. Ozo, those stains I saw under your bed…I’m suspecting you. You have tried it in this house. You have tried it. Don’t tell me lies, you’ve tried it. If you haven’t you would’ve told me.

“I wanted to try it one day, but I said no it wouldn’t work.”

