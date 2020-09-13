BBNaija: Dorathy breaks down in tears ahead of eviction show

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
dorathy-

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy on Sunday broke down in tears during her diary session.

When asked how she feels about being up for possible eviction this week, Dorathy said she feels emotionally down but grateful.

She broke down in tears for a few minutes crying and had Biggie console her.

According to Dorathy, this is the part of the reality show she hates and wished not to be a part of.

“I feel blessed and grateful but whatever happens tonight it is what it is.

“I survived without being up for eviction for six weeks and that’s impressive,” Dorathy added.

Dorathy is up for possible eviction alongside Kiddwaya, Prince and Ozo.

