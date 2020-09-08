BBNaija: “Erica being disqualified was a silent group plan organized by Laycon” – Facebook analyst says

A Nigerian lady on Facebook, Nkii Queen has taken to the platform to suggest that Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica’s disqualification came as a result of an evil plan organized by current members of the house.

According to her, the plan was orchestrated by rapper, Laycon and some other housemates were involved, including Nengi. Nkii says that these housemates made a secret plan to intoxicate Erica, knowing fully well that alcohol is her weakness and so used that to their advantage.

Nkii wrote on her page,

Having so much hatred on a woman to the extent of organizing meeting collectively planning how to destroy her through her weakness (alcohol) is the greatest witchcraft. people watch bb for just watching sake, but me, bb is a serious institution. i read every bit of people’s actions in that house. Erica been disqualified was a silent group plan. the remaining housemates in the bb house are all involved in making sure that Erica is been disqualified. There’s something Erica has that so many of them are having sleepless night for not having it. Nengi is the first suspect. But no wahala such is life. just that Erica is not sensitive enough to know her worth in that house and how her fellow housemates were not happy for her gentle smiling face. And let her serious do away with alcohol, that’s what they use in executing their evil plan against her. Though Laycon is the chief priest of the evil. I salute your courage on accepting responsibility of your actions and its consequence. Erica is already made name, she will be fine. i,m not her fanoo, but she’s a true love that doesn’t know what is pretence. 💗 you Erica.

