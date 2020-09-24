BBNaija: Erica has reunited Africa more than African Union AU – Dele Momodu

Media mogul and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu has sparked reactions on social media after he claimed that disqualified BBNaija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has reunited Africa more than the African Union has done in recent times.

While the AU is a continental union promoting Africa’s growth and economic development by championing citizen inclusion and increased cooperation and integration of African states, Momodu, however, claimed Erica, through her personality, had become a reason for people in different parts of the continent to unite.

“A toast to African Unity @ericanlewedim has reunited AFRICA in few weeks more than the African Union in many years,” the publisher said in a tweet, while sharing a picture of Erica’s visit to his family.