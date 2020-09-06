#BBNaija: Erica’s insult will not remove money from my bank account – Laycon

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon has reacted to insults hurled at him by current HoH, Erica.

Recall that Erica after Saturday night confronted Laycon over his claim that she tried to kiss him.

Angered by his refusal to address the situation, Erica called Laycon ‘ugly and broom stick’ who has nothing to offer.

She said he is using her to trend because he is manipulative and ugly.

According to her, she was only attracted to his brain but his brain is wicked.

However, all through the insult Laycon remained silent and did not engage Erica.

Reacting to the development, Laycon said he was not bothered by the insults Erica rained at him.

“If you claim to know me, you will know I don’t argue with people and when I say I don’t want to address anything, I mean it.

“Insult will not remove money from my bank account, I will just watch you insult me and be quiet,” he stated.