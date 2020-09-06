BBNaija: I admire something in every housemate and would miss them if evicted – Nengi

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi

BBNaija housemate, Nengi, Today cried out over fears of being evicted tonight.

Recall that four housemates which include, Nengi, Vee, Kiddwaya, Trikytee, Laycon and Lucy are up for possible eviction this Sunday.

When asked during her diary session what she would miss if evicted, Nengi while reminiscing about her stay in the house got emotional and broke down in tears.

She appreciated Biggie for being like a father to her, adding that her stay in the reality show has impacted her life and those connected to her indirectly.

“I never really had a father figure and for that I’ll definitely miss you.

”You’ll always be a part of my success story and I appreciate you. You’ve touched my life and those people that rely on me.”

“You gave me food and took care of me. It’s been long I had that kind of treatment.

“I may not have the best relationship with everyone but I admire something in them and would miss them if evicted,” Nengi said.

