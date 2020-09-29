TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for…

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she…

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time…

Check out the message LIRS sent to BBNaija winner Laycon about…

“I’ve been depressed for a couple of days” – Actress, Ini Edo

#BBNaija: I didn’t cause Erica’s problem – Laycon dismisses accusations (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica-laycon

Winner of the just concluded Big Brother Nigeria season 5, Laycon has said he never spoke about Erica in a bad light.

laycon

Laycon in an interview with Ebuka on Monday said he spoke about their issue to other housemates because he needed closure.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: Vee opens up on the rift between her, Tolanibaj and…

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending…

When told that some viewers were of the opinion that he spoke badly of Erica to some housemates, Laycon insisted that he never said Erica was a bad person and did not portray her that way.

 

”I have never been in that kind of situation. I expressed myself to the people I thought would listen. I knew I wanted to stay away from her when she said nothing would happen between us, but I still needed to talk about it as a form of closure for myself.

”I never said Erica was a bad person, and I did not portray her that way because I remember still saying I cared about Erica as an individual even after everything,” he added.

Recall that Erica was disqualified from the reality show after an intense fight with Laycon.

Watch video from the interview he had with Ebuka below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Ozo and Nengi link up at after party (video)

Embarrassing moment Tolanibaj’s nipple slipped out of her dress at last…

BBNAIJA: See All The Housemates Who Won Money & Other Gifts On The Show…

Why Erica didn’t attend BBNaija Finale Party despite dressing for it

BBNaija: Laycon’s Instagram handler finally revealed, she is a former…

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

“I’m happy Laycon won” – Erica speaks up for the first time after Laycon…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Vee opens up on the rift between her, Tolanibaj and Erica (Video)

#BBNaija: I didn’t cause Erica’s problem – Laycon dismisses accusations…

‘I’m Single And Free Again’ – May D Rejoices As Marriage To Swedish Woman…

Introduction! Ozo meets Nengi’s family members (Photos)

BBNaija: Why I Dumped Prince – Nengi Finally Opens Up In New Interview (VIDEO)

BBNaija: Laycon Almost Died Because Of Erica – Vee Reveals His Trauma In Fresh…

BBNaija: Erica blocks Laycon on Social Media after sending congratulatory…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More