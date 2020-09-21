TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: It will take time for me to date anyone – Nengi on why she rejected Ozo

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-crying

Following Ozo’s eviction last night, Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi  gave reasons she refused to accept Ozo’s proposal to her.

Recall that Ozo during his stay in the Lockdown house made advances at Nengi, proposed a relationship but was rejected.

Nengi insisted everytime, saying she was not ready for a relationship.

Laycon during a conversation with Nengi asked why she refused to have a relationship with Ozo despite their closeness.

Nengi, who was in a sober mood after Ozo’s eviction, said she takes her time before dating anyone and that she was not sure if Ozo could deal with her excesses.

According to her, “It will take time for me to date anyone because I need to be friends first and be sure he can deal with the excesses.

“I like him a lot, cried in the diary room several times because of him but I need to be outside the house before I make any decision.”

“Most of my exes were my longtime friends before we started dating because I know the kind of person I am.”

