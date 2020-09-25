BBNaija: Laycon deserves to win – Vee

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija finalist, Vee has said Laycon deserves to win the years ‘lockdown edition.

Vee made this known to Biggie during her Diary session on Friday.

Vee further stated that Laycon deserves to win because he is strong, intelligent and knows what he wants to use the prize for.

She said, “I feel Laycon has a bigger chance of winning, he wants the best for everyone

“He is strong, intelligent and has a huge vision. He is not better than anyone but he is smart.

“He has a strong plan of what he wants to do with the money, he is deserving of it and if he wins I will be very happy for him.”

On Sunday, one housemate will walk away with the N85 million grand prize.

