BBNaija: Laycon is the underated housemate – Tricky Tee reveals

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Trickytee, on Monday said Laycon is playing the best game while Neo is playing the worst in the reality show.

Trickytee told Ebuka on Monday that Laycon is the underrated housemate in the reality show.

“I think Laycon is playing the best game because he came with this underdog thing but he has a mad fan base. In the house no one sees him that way.

“I think Neo is playing the worst game because I feel at some point he’s not been himself completely because he trying to come across a certain way

“I also think Neo’s relationship is part of the reason he’s that way,” he said.

