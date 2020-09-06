#BBNaija: Must all housemates date? – Don Jazzy, says the show is not love island

Nigerian artiste and owner of Mavin label, Don Jazzy , who happens to be one of the active celebrities following the BBNaija show has raised some questions about dating and love in the house.

Don Jazzy in a tweet asked if all the housemates must date and be in relationships during their stay in the house.

He wrote, “How long are they in the house sef must they all date? When it’s not love island abi what’s that other love love marry marry show?”

How long are they in the house sef must they all date? When it’s not love island abi what’s that other love love marry marry show? #bbnaija — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) September 6, 2020

I actually don’t have a problem with adults having consensual sex. I am more worried about Romeo and Juliet love in this small space in the short time. When is it no longer a game??? Anyways what do I know about love? 🚶🏻🚶🏻🚶🏻 #bbnaija https://t.co/Wy4wKjwClu — 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) September 6, 2020

Don Jazzy went on to react to the relationship between Nengi and Ozo.

This comes after Ozo who has from the start of the show made his interest for Nengi known, did it again last night.

Don Jazzy reacted by saying;