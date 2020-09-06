TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career –…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband…

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel…

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

#BBNaija: Must all housemates date? – Don Jazzy, says the show is not love island

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
Don Jazzy gifts N100k to elderly woman who offered sex for N500

Nigerian artiste and owner of Mavin label, Don Jazzy , who happens to be one of the active celebrities following the BBNaija show has raised some questions about dating and love in the house.

Don Jazzy in a tweet asked if all the housemates must date and be in relationships during their stay in the house.

He wrote, “How long are they in the house sef must they all date? When it’s not love island abi what’s that other love love marry marry show?”

READ ALSO

Nengi is one of the 4 contestants that I have had a…

#BBNaija: I’m in pains – Ubi Franklin reacts as Don…

Don Jazzy went on to react to the relationship between Nengi and Ozo.

This comes after Ozo who has from the start of the show made his interest for Nengi known, did it again last night.

Don Jazzy reacted by saying;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the massive transformation of Eniola Badmus as she recounts her…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

1 of 8

LATEST UPDATES

Fans reveal their consolation plan For Laycon after being insulted by Erica last…

#BBNaija: Must all housemates date? – Don Jazzy, says the show is not love…

#BBNaija: I would have Kiddwaya if I want – Nengi tells Erica

#BBNaija: Erica’s insult will not remove money from my bank account – Laycon

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

BBNaija: ‘Nengi will be expensive to maintain outside’ – Kiddwaya advises Ozo to…

#BBNaija: “You are a skinny fool” – Erica drags Laycon to filth over kissing…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More