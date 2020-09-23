BBNaija: “My life is not safe anymore” – Wathoni shares death threats she receives

Ex-BBNaija lockdown housemate, Wathoni Anyansi has made it known that her life is no longer safe like it used to before going for the reality show as she revealed that she constantly wakes up to threats.

Voicing out through her social media page,the former housemate claimed that she receives threats on a daily basis but she is unbothered because God is not man.

She tweeted,

Constantly waking up to threats….

Thank God say God no be man.

Have a blessed Wednesday Wathonians Red heart.

It’s midweek alreadyyyyyyyy

The mother of one also shared screenshots of some of the threats on her Instagram story, adding that she wouldn’t be able to post the rest.

From the pictures, one of the threats was from a Kiddrica stan while the other one was from Nengi’s fan.

See the pictures below,