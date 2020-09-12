#BBNaija: Nengi is a distraction, you can’t be losing both ways – Dorathy advises Ozo to act like a man

Big Brother Naija housemate, Dorathy has advised Ozo following his second strike.

Ozo was issued a second strike on Friday night for writing a secret love letter to Nengi which is against the rule of communication in the house.

Dorathy confronted Ozo after Biggie made the announcement.

She advised Ozo to act like a man and stop allowing his feelings for Nengi distract him from his aim in the house.

According to her, “You like a chicken, you are supposed to be a man.

“Nengi is a distraction to you, you know this but chose to remain there for weeks despite the fact that you are not in a relationship.”

“Why do you keep refusing to make smart decisions, if I advise you now later you would go ahead and do the same things again.

“Henceforth act like a man, you can’t be losing both ways. We are in this house to win.”

Ozo in the past few days has been fined by Biggie for microphone infringements.

If he is not careful, another strike will have him disqualified from BBNaija Lockdown house like Erica.