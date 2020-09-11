TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance…

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my…

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows…

#BBNaija: Check out Neo’s reaction when he saw Dorathy in a full…

“I am human and bound to make mistakes”- Disqualified…

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money – Ozo to Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozo, has gotten his love interest, Nengi angry by telling Kiddwaya that she  is considering him (Kidd) because he has money.

Ozo made the comment after Nengi again expressed her likeness for Kidd, saying she was considering the billionaire’s son as a godfather.

As viewers and some fellow housemates may have noticed, Nengi is growing tired and irritated by Ozo’s constant clinging on her.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: Laycon, Vee mock Ozo, Nengi (Video)

#BBNaija: Nengi reveals what she wouldn’t do when she…

She had also, on several occasions, made it clear that she does not share Ozo’s feelings for her.

Before now, the Bayelsa-born female housemate had said she can’t date Ozo because she had a running relationship with someone outside the house.

And later said she cannot date a prim and proper person like Ozo, but had declared her admiration for Kiddwaya.

And last night, she told Kidd, “You are such a darling.”

“This is why I’m considering you for a godfather,” she said in the presence of Ozo.

Agitated, Ozo, said to Kidd, “She said godfather…she’s considering you because you have money.”

Angered by this, Nengi told Ozo, “You don’t have sense. My friend shift! You don’t know how to talk.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: “You’re long like Third Mainland Bridge but your manhood is…

I’m not mad, i’m only recording a video -Lady screams as Passersby grab her…

BBNaija: NenKidd underway as Kiddwaya flirts with Nengi in new video, Nengi…

If Nengi really wanted Kiddwaya, Erica doesn’t stand a chance – Lucy

#BBNaija: Erica suffered hatred, got disqualified because of my son – Terry Waya

#BBNaija: I will make sure Kiddwaya stops talking to Laycon outside the…

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows Kiddwaya on Instagram

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money – Ozo to…

#BBNaija: BrightO gets debut film role

Davido’s FEM hits over a million views within 9 hours; is the song a diss…

Man seeks divorce after plumber removed 23 used condoms from toilet

Moments after getting a hold of her phone, Erica unfollows Kiddwaya on Instagram

‘Viewers votes doesn’t count’ – Tacha reveals the unknown about BBNaija

I will pick a N150k job in Abuja over an N800k job in Lagos – Lady says

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More