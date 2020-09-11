#BBNaija: Nengi is considering you because you have money – Ozo to Kiddwaya

Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Ozo, has gotten his love interest, Nengi angry by telling Kiddwaya that she is considering him (Kidd) because he has money.

Ozo made the comment after Nengi again expressed her likeness for Kidd, saying she was considering the billionaire’s son as a godfather.

As viewers and some fellow housemates may have noticed, Nengi is growing tired and irritated by Ozo’s constant clinging on her.

She had also, on several occasions, made it clear that she does not share Ozo’s feelings for her.

Before now, the Bayelsa-born female housemate had said she can’t date Ozo because she had a running relationship with someone outside the house.

And later said she cannot date a prim and proper person like Ozo, but had declared her admiration for Kiddwaya.

And last night, she told Kidd, “You are such a darling.”

“This is why I’m considering you for a godfather,” she said in the presence of Ozo.

Agitated, Ozo, said to Kidd, “She said godfather…she’s considering you because you have money.”

Angered by this, Nengi told Ozo, “You don’t have sense. My friend shift! You don’t know how to talk.”