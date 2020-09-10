BBNaija: Nengi reveals what she wouldn’t do when she is out of the house

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nengi, has stated that she will not address anything that happened in the house when she comes out of the show.

Nengi said this on Wednesday during a conversation with Kiddwaya in the garden.

According to her, she would not address anything that comes out of the house but continue with her normal life.

“I’m not perfect; whatever happened in the house has gone.

“When I’m out, I’ll continue my normal life and do not need to address anything from here,” Nengi told Kiddwaya.

Recall that a viral video had emerged of Ozo allegedly touching Nengi’s breast in bed.

Nengi was also seen in shower with Kiddwaya and stirred speculations of a possible relationship with the billionaire’s son outside the house.

