TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career –…

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel…

#BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

‘if you get disqualified, it will be hard for me to forgive…

#BBNaija: Only Jesus can help you – TrikyTee tells Erica

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Trikytee on Sunday told Erica that only Jesus can save her at this point in her life.

He made this known while she was peaking with him in the salon as she told him she feels disappointed about her behaviour.

Making reference to her outburst last night, Erica explained that she likes to seek companionship from people because of her upbringing and feels let down when it does not happen.

READ ALSO

“If I see Ebuka after BBNaija show, I will tell him he…

#BBNaija: Viewers hail Dorathy for the way she maturedly…

She asked Trikytee how she can stop letting alcohol get the worse out of her and get disappointed by human beings.

Trikytee, responding, told her no one can help her with her problems except Jesus.

He also advised her to stop seeking companionship with housemates but rather depend on Jesus Christ for the love she seeks.

Trikytee said: “Only Jesus can help you. I’m sure you need companionship but aside from God you can’t get that completely.

“Human beings will always disappoint you so it’s only God you have to rely on. People would let you down so that’s the only way you’ll go through life with ease.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BBNaija: Drama as Erica pours water on HoH bed, says she regrets picking Prince…

#BBNaija: Brighto clears air on having sex with Dorathy

Kola Ajeyemi helps his wife, Toyin Abraham with her hair to mark her 38th…

How I lost two of my children because of my acting career – Alapinni

Bride changes her mind on her wedding day, abandons her husband in church and…

Oshodi Boys go into a frenzy as Davido pays a visit to Mc Oluomo

Actress Stella Damascus’s third marriage to her producer, Daniel Ademinokan has…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Nengi now has Kiddwaya all to herself – Nigerians react to…

Erica disqualified from Big Brother Naija House after getting a third strike

Banker narrates how he was able to help elevate a security guard to a better…

‘Erica’s situation has confirmed that your village people can reach you…

“Erica is still learning work near Cee-C” – Nigerians dig out…

#BBNaija: I admire something in every housemate and would miss them if evicted…

#BBNaija: Vee compares herself to Naira Marley

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More