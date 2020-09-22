BBNaija: Ozo finally explains why Nengi avoided his kiss after eviction (Video)

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ozo has finally reveled why his love interest, Nengi evaded his kiss on Sunday night.

Recall after Ozo was evicted on Sunday, Nengi tried so hard to evade a kiss from him during a display of affection from the duo. This of course created a buzz on Social media as netizens dragged Ozo for not knowing when to stop.

Ozo has now cleared the air during his media rounds on Tuesday claiming that he and Nengi have set the boundaries but he was caught up in the moment.

“I and her have established the fact that we can’t do this (Kiss) Only when I am her boyfriend but that kind of situation happened“. Ozo said.

Watch the video below: