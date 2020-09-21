BBNaija: Ozo knew he has been a Dum Dum – Evicted housemate Ka3na throws shades

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones has reacted to Ozo’s eviction from the house.
Ka3na in a post via her social media handle cast a shade at Ozo after he was evicted from the reality show yesterday September 20.
In her tweet which served as a response to Ozo’s comment on why he chose not to back down after being rejected by Nengi, Ka3na noted that Ozo knew that he has been a ‘dum dum’.
She wrote;
Ozo Ozo! I am shocked so this dude knew he has been a DUM DUM
