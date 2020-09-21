TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night…

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star,…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his…

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally…

BBNaija: Ka3na pens heartwarming message to Lucy as she hosts her…

Fans go crazy, condemn Linda Ikeji after she unveiled the 40th…

#BBNaija: Ozo knew he has been a Dum Dum – Evicted housemate Ka3na throws shades

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na Jones has reacted to Ozo’s eviction from the house.

Ka3na in a post via her social media handle cast a shade at Ozo after he was evicted from the reality show yesterday September 20.

In her tweet which served as a response to Ozo’s comment on why he chose not to back down after being rejected by Nengi, Ka3na noted that Ozo knew that he has been a ‘dum dum’.

READ ALSO

BBNaija: It will take time for me to date anyone –…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is…

She wrote;

 

Ozo Ozo! I am shocked so this dude knew he has been a DUM DUM

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

BBNaija: Nengi finally dances to Ozo’s tune – See the beautiful…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya get cozy at a party last night (photos/videos)

Cheating wife and lover flogged after being caught red-handed fornicating by her…

Few days after his bail from Police custody, Nigerian porn star, Kingtblakhoc…

”People would think I am too dumb” – Ozo speaks up after his eviction

#BBNaija: The moment Nengi told Ozo she doesn’t need his stupid love…

“Offset never cheated on me” – Cardi B finally opens up on why…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Who am I to have made it this far? – Laycon reacts as he makes…

Family fun time; Femi Otedola shows off dancing skill with his daughters (Video)

#BBNaija: Ozo knew he has been a Dum Dum – Evicted housemate Ka3na throws…

#BBNaija: Erica liked Laycon – Neo insists

#BBNaija: Drama as Vee debunks being in a relationship with Neo (Video)

BBNaija: It will take time for me to date anyone – Nengi on why she…

BBNaija: Barely minutes after Ozo’s eviction, Nengi is seen playing hard…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More