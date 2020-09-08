BBNaija: Ozo turns watchman, admires Nengi while she sleeps (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By OluA

There is no doubt, BBNaija housemate, Ozo, is madly in love with Nengi.

While he keeps making his intension known to the former beauty queen, she has however on a number of times turned down his move.

Ozo in a video that has gone viral could be seen admiring Nengi while she’s far away in dream land.

Watch video below;

 

On Tuesday Ozo also went back in time as he penned a love letter to Nengi.

In another report, Ozo is up for eviction this week alongside Kiddwaya , Prince, and Dorathy.

