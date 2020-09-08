BBNaija: Ozo turns watchman, admires Nengi while she sleeps (Video)

There is no doubt, BBNaija housemate, Ozo, is madly in love with Nengi.

While he keeps making his intension known to the former beauty queen, she has however on a number of times turned down his move.

Ozo in a video that has gone viral could be seen admiring Nengi while she’s far away in dream land.

Watch video below;

On Tuesday Ozo also went back in time as he penned a love letter to Nengi.

In another report, Ozo is up for eviction this week alongside Kiddwaya , Prince, and Dorathy.