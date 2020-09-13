#BBNaija: Samklef reveals Laycon will feature on his album

Popular producer, Samklef has revealed that one of the most loved BBNaija housemates, Laycon will feature on his album, which he hints will be out in November.

According to Samklef, the album will mark his 10 years in the game.

See his post below;

@itslaycon WILL BE ON MY ALBUM.. SAMKLEF CELEBRATING 10 years in the game. #bornlegend. NOVEMBER pic.twitter.com/uwoM8eQfXn — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) September 12, 2020

Samklef happens to have worked with many of the best names in the music industry.