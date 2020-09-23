BBNaija: See Zlatan Ibile’s description of Ozo in a song for going after Nengi instead of N85 million (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken a dig at recently evicted Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ozo over his love for Nengi.

Recall that Ozo was evicted during the last eviction show on Sunday but his name has been remain in the headlines since then.

Some quarters believe Ozo’s addiction to Nengi during his time at the reality show made him lose chances of emerging winner.

Zlatan Ibile who seemed to be affected by Ozo’s love for Nengi, decided to hit the studio to shade him for choosing Nengi over the N85million grand prize.

In a video going viral on social media, Zlatan Ibile was heard calling Ozo ‘Mumu’ (Dumb Man) as he slammed him for choosing love ahead of money.

Watch video below:

