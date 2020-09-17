BBNaija: The awkward moment Kiddwaya disconnected IG live video with Ubi Franklin when he asked about Erica

Big Brother Naija housemate, KiddWaya seemingly disconnected a Instagram Live session with music executive cum blogger, Ubi Franklin.

The BBNaija Lockdown evicted housemate has been on media tour since his exit from the house on sunday night and most of his conversations have centered around his relationship with Erica.

A saturated Kiddwaya could be seen acting as though the network was static when Ubi Franklin was asking him how he handle Erica and maintained friendship with Laycon in the house. While Ubi was trying to adjust his network, the video was seemingly disconnected by Kiddwaya who was trying to evade the question at the time.

Watch the video below: