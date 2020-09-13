#BBNaija: Tricky Tee advises Ozo and Nengi on their relationship, tells them what to do instead

Big Brother Naija housemate and the current HoH, Trikytee has warned Ozo and Nengi over their relationship in the house.

Trikytee, on Saturday night said Nengi and Ozo were always together and separated from housemates in the house.

According to him, they need to mingle with other housemates.

Nengi nodded her head in agreement.

He advised Ozo to take his time and heed to Nengi’s advice on their relationship.

“You and Ozo are always together and set yourself aside from the housemates.

“There is time for you to have a relationship. Don’t be in a hurry,” he told Nengi and Ozo.