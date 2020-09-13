TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni,…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK…

BBNaija 2020: Laycon Tells Kiddwaya the kind of women he likes…

Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3…

#BBNaija: Tricky Tee advises Ozo and Nengi on their relationship, tells them what to do instead

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
nengi-ozo-trickytee

Big Brother Naija housemate and the current HoH, Trikytee has warned Ozo and Nengi over their relationship in the house.

Trikytee, on Saturday night said Nengi and Ozo were always together and separated from housemates in the house.

According to him, they need to mingle with other housemates.

READ ALSO

#BBNaija: There is no hope for Ozo with Nengi as she says he…

#BBNaija: Girls need to like you more than you like them…

Nengi nodded her head in agreement.

He advised Ozo to take his time and heed to Nengi’s advice on their relationship.

“You and Ozo are always together and set yourself aside from the housemates.

“There is time for you to have a relationship. Don’t be in a hurry,” he told Nengi and Ozo.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Blogger claims Regina Daniels’ mother called out Chika Ike over Ned Nwoko…

#BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

#BBNaija: Checkout Nengi’s response after Biggie told her to choose…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

Erica deletes all BBNaija posts on her Instagram page leaving only one as she…

After BBNaija show, I will pay for your masters program in the UK – Ozo…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

#BBNaija: Tricky Tee advises Ozo and Nengi on their relationship, tells them…

I was shocked by the love I got, I love you guys so much” – Erica applauds fans…

#BBNaija: There is no hope for Ozo with Nengi as she says he is number…

I didn’t intend to disrespect you – Daddy Freeze apologises to…

“As Laila was there to support your daughter, she also has to support her…

BBNaija: Ozo retraces footsteps as he ignores Nengi to interact with “his…

Drama after WAEC exams; female SS3 students twerk, male SS3 student proposes…

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More