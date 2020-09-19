#BBNaija: Vee reveals what she plans to do to Neo when they leave the house

Vee, one of the Big Brother Naija housemates who have made it to the grand finale, has said that she would go into serious sex escapade with her lover, Neo, after the reality show.

Vee made this known during a conversation with her friend, Laycon, last night, vowing that she would do all the things she couldn’t do in public with Neo.

Neo and Vee, seen in the most honest relationship in the lockdown house, have tried to keep themselves from having sex on national television.

But Vee has always made her intention to have sex with Neo public.

“Like play, we have only 9 days left in this place. Oh my God! Neo, your life’s over when we leave this place…” she said.

Shocked, Laycon asked, “What! Did you just say his life is over with you or what?”

Vee responded, “[I said] his life is over when we leave this place.”

Laycon demanded, “How so? Oh you plan to fu*k him up…. oh my God! You need to see someone planning intense ‘penising’ with someone’s son in public.”

And Vee boldly said, “Yes, because I can’t do what I want to do in public.”