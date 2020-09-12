BBNaija: Watch the moment Lucy, Kaisha, Tolanibaj, Wathoni, Praise, Tochi and Eric link up (Video)

This year BBNaija housemates are going to stick together as one family even after the show as it looks like whatever happened in the house remains in the house.

Evicted housemates which include Kaisha, Lucy, Wathoni, Eric, Tochi, Tolanibaj and Praise recently hooked up and they were so glad to meet once again after the show.

Kaisha shared the video as she disclosed that she had so much fun and felt great meeting them.

Watch video below;